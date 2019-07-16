Youth golf titles awarded at U.P Golf Association Junior Tournament

Portage Lake, MI – Michigan Technological University’s Portage held an Upper Peninsula Golf Association Junior Tournament Monday (July 15).

Houghton’s Jisung Choi shot an even-par 72 to capture the 16 and 17 year-old division. Choi, who is going into his senior year of high school, is the defending PLGC Club Champion. Brady Schmierer of Houghton was the runner-up, with a 77 while Ontonagon’s Tomas Immonen finished third with a score of 86.

In the 14 and 15 Division, Mika Jalkanen of Houghton captured his second junior title of the season with an 88. Hancock’s Marino Pisani captured the nine-hole 12and 13 year old division by shooting a 43 to beat Jackson Sintkowski of Hancock by five strokes. Ishpeming’s Austin Soli took third.



The 10 and 11-year-old title was won on Ian Hong of Houghton with an impressive score of 38 in the nine-hold tournament. Luas Mayra and M60arty Pietila, both of Houghton, finished in a tie for second with scores of 60.

The eight and nine-year-old division was won by luciano Paoli who scored a nine-hole score of 50. Landon Stein finished second, five strokes back while Margo Ryynanen finished third with a score of 62.

PLGC’s Junior Club Championship takes place Aug. 15

From Left to Right (16,17): Tanner Walrath, Tomas Immonen, Jisung Choi, Brady Schmierer, Evan Labyak.

From Left to Right (8,9): Margot Ryynanen, Landon, Stein, Lucas Mayra, Marty Pietila, Luciano Paoli.