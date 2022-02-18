MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you’re in town visiting or you haven’t been to the UP200 in a while, there’s a lot to see and do. We have you covered with our own knowledge, plus some special insider advice.

The starting line is at 4th and Washington Street in Marquette. The teams will head East on Washington, down the hill before making a right onto Lakeshore Boulevard and then onto the Iron Ore Heritage Trail towards Harvey and onward.

Brenda Ramsom, who has been volunteering for years as a driver for the judges told us in between the start of the UP200 and the Midnight Run, if you want a great view away from the starting line, the parking deck of Range Bank on the corner of Front and Washington street gives you an amazing view.

Drifa Brewing on Lake St is having a watching party. Ramsom said Prince of Peace Church on Riverside Road in Harvey is a great place to watch the dogs go by, enjoy a bonfire, and warm up inside the church with some hot chocolate and cookies.

Lakenenland Sculpture Park along M-28 is another favored viewing spot. The bonfire and hot chocolate station there will help you warm up.

Once you get outside of Marquette County, Ramsom said the party picks up in Grand Marais on Saturday. There’s one treat she says that you can’t miss.

“The church ladies in Grand Marais, they all make pies. They have them all lined up on the table. You can get a piece of pie for a donation. There’s apple, pumkpkin blueberry. There’s all kinds of pie. The kind of insider joke with the judges is, ‘are we going to get to Grand Marais in time for pie?’ if you get there before me can you get me a slice of pie.”

Ramsom also said to look for the ‘Mush Bus’ in Grand Marais, which offers a variety of soups to help warm you up.

For maps, race info, and other details on the UP200, Midnight Run, and Jackpine 30, check out the official UP200 website.