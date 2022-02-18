

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The transformation of Washington Street in downtown Marquette started early Friday morning as truckloads of snow were brought in to give the mushers and dogs room to run.

As crews worked to assemble the log cabin style starting get, dozens of volunteers arrived to put up barricades and fencing to keep spectators and racers safe.

Among the volunteers was a group of students from the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA).

We met three of the volunteers on Friday. Morgan, Kerri, and Sawyer said they were looking forward to setting up for the race.

They were hard at work Friday morning, assembling barricades and helping out with any other last minute set-up tasks.

Michelle Schwemin is a work-based learning technician at Marquette-Alger RESA. She said the transition program services students 18-26 years old that qualify for special education within the state of Michigan. They work on independent living, social, and job skills.

“A big part of our programming is just trying to get our students engaged in the community and expose our students to different opportunities and experiences maybe they haven’t had before,” said Schwemin.

Marquette-Alger RESA transitionstudents are always looking for volunteer opportunities. Organizations with a need can contact Marquette Alger RESA, They also make fire-starters, participate in craft-shows, and have a gift shop in the front lobby of Marquette-Alger RESA. They are also preparing for their spring plant sale called the, “Dirt Cheap Plant Sale” where the students get the plants started for you.

Schwemin said “Some of our days out in the community volunteering for different events are some of the most rewarding. Watching the students interact with each other to get the work done. Also members of the community, it’s really rewarding to see lots of smiles and see them be really proud of what they’ve accomplished.