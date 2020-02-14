‘Pure Michigan’ stops by the UP200

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Travel Michigan is an economic development corporation that specializes in tourism and they’ve made their way to Marquette for the UP200.

Widely-known as Pure Michigan, the organization says that the dog sled race is a unique event that they try to attend and promote every year because of the opportunities it brings to the city and the state.

“There’s something really cool about a community event that brings people out in droves, at night, downtown, in the wintertime, in a place like Marquette where you see hundreds and hundreds of people as though it’s a summer parade in most communities lined up 2-3 deep for as long as you can see, just enjoying and cheering on the teams as they go on,” said David Lorenz, President, Travel Michigan.

Recently, Pure Michigan lost it’s funding through the state, but that may change with Governor Whitmer’s most recent budget proposal of $61.9 billion dollars, which would partially restore Pure Michigan’s yearly budget.

For more information on Pure Michigan, click here.