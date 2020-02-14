‘Pure Michigan’ stops by the UP200

UP 200
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Travel Michigan is an economic development corporation that specializes in tourism and they’ve made their way to Marquette for the UP200.

Widely-known as Pure Michigan, the organization says that the dog sled race is a unique event that they try to attend and promote every year because of the opportunities it brings to the city and the state.

“There’s something really cool about a community event that brings people out in droves, at night, downtown, in the wintertime, in a place like Marquette where you see hundreds and hundreds of people as though it’s a summer parade in most communities lined up 2-3 deep for as long as you can see, just enjoying and cheering on the teams as they go on,” said David Lorenz, President, Travel Michigan.

Recently, Pure Michigan lost it’s funding through the state, but that may change with Governor Whitmer’s most recent budget proposal of $61.9 billion dollars, which would partially restore Pure Michigan’s yearly budget.

For more information on Pure Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

'Pure Michigan' stops by the UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Pure Michigan' stops by the UP200"

Order doesn't matter to UP200 Mushers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Order doesn't matter to UP200 Mushers"

Veterinarians perform check-ups on UP200 dogs ahead of race day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterinarians perform check-ups on UP200 dogs ahead of race day"

UP200 LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200 LIVE"

The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3"

Wood burning with Jennifer Tavernier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wood burning with Jennifer Tavernier"