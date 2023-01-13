MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With a little more than a month away from the UP200 weekend, we’re getting you ready for all the excitement of the weekend. Ross Anthony, board member of the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association stopped by the WJMN Local 3 studios to talk all things sled dog racing.

Whether it’s a family tradition or your first time, there’s a lot to see and do. The race is more than the start line in downtown Marquette. It’s up to you what kind of experience you’d like to have. Whether it’s strictly taking in the 200, the Midnight Run, or the Jackpine 30, it’s a big weekend across multiple counties and communities in the U.P.

New for 2023, Northern Michigan University became the naming sponsor of the race.

There’s also a new logo.

If you want to get a feel for what to expect on race weekend, take a look at our coverage from the 2022 race.

You can also learn more by going to the official UP200 site and watching the full interview above.