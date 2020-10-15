Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association cancels UP200, Midnight Run and Jackpine 30

MARQUETTE COUNTY – At the October 14, 2020 monthly board meeting held via Zoom, the Upper

Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA) voted to defer the 32nd running of the UP 200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 to 2022.

The UP 200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 are collectively part of America’s premier sled dog events which bring volunteers and teams from Alaska to Indiana to even Canada. While allowing canines and mushers to traverse some of the most stunning trails in the Lower 48, the events contribute nearly $2 million in economic impact to the Central Northern Upper Peninsula by providing a mid-winter release for tourists and locals to enjoy the beauty that Marquette and Alger Counties have to offer.

The UPSDA has always prioritized the safety of mushers, canines, volunteers and everyone involved. After reviewing all possible options to continue the tradition into its 32nd running, it became evident that, given the ever-changing CDC guidelines regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, producing a safe race for teams, volunteers and spectators was too great of a challenge to overcome.

The UPSDA would like to thank all its mushers, sponsors and volunteers for their contributions that helped make 31 consecutive years possible. Without you, we wouldn’t be in the position to make this tough decision in 2020. The amazing display of support through the years made this decision an extremely difficult and heartfelt one.

This is merely a break in the action and these spectacular sled dog races will return in 2022 as the great community event we love.

Latest News