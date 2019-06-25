UP Fights Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer has far reaching effects on the lives of millions.

In “The U.P. Fights Breast Cancer” Cynthia Thompson hosts a local television program that uncovers what is being done in the Upper Peninsula to fight the disease. The special program includes interviews with local experts in the medical field, digging into what new technologies are helping to treat breast cancer, and showcasing the local people who are rising up to help win the fight.

The U.P Fights Breast Cancer airs on Thursday, October 25th at 7:30pm, with an encore presentation on Sunday, October 28 at 11:30.