Marquette County 4-H program transitions to hybrid clubs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H is a youth development club dedicated in provided opportunities for children to learn and grow in areas like science, mindfulness, farming, and textiles.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, 4-H had to pause its in-person programs and switch to online programs. These online programs resulted in the ability for children from rural areas to be exposed to programs from larger areas.

Marquette County 4-H Program Coordinator, Liana Graves said, “It can be kits, it can be zoom, it can be a combination, or videos. We’re flexible that’s one of the beauties of it. We’re just trying to find anyway to make these possibilities work for families.”

Spring and Summer will feature a diverse selection of classes and events. This year the 4-H participation fee has been waived and it is free to participate.

If you’d like more information head to the Marquette County 4-H Facebook page.