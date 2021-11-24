Salvation Army of Marquette County holds ‘Thanksgiving meal to-go’ drive-thru event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County held a drive-thru event Wednesday to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need. Those who attended were served classic dishes in line with the holiday, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. The Salvation Army says they planned to serve about 200 meals over the course of the event.

“For those, especially if they’re homeless and don’t have any place to cook a meal, it still gives them the dignity of having their traditional Thanksgiving dinner and all of the fixings, but not be able to fix it themselves,” said Captain Marie Lewis, Corps Officer for Salvation Army of Marquette County. “But they still get to enjoy it. And that’s what we’re all about, we want to help those that are in need, and part of that is creating some normalcy, some traditions that they still get to have, but not necessarily in their own home.”

A combination of workers and volunteers came together to assemble and serve the meals to the lineup of vehicles. Salvation Army says the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteers and food donors.

“For me, as Salvation Army Officer, to me it’s the greatest thing because we get to help those that are in need,” Captain Lewis said. “We get to see the faces of those that wouldn’t have something otherwise, and be able to step out and give them something that they didn’t have and be able to share it and give them food. Some of them don’t have food unless they come here, others it’s a convenience because it’s hard for them to cook for themselves. Whatever the case may be about any of them, for me it’s the mission of being able to help others, and that’s the greatest joy of it all.”

For information on future events, check out the Salvation Army of Marquette County’s Facebook page.