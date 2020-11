UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) - The Women Air Force Service Pilots also known as the 'WASP' was an organization in World War II.

"The WASP, the Womens Air Force Service Pilots was put together in 1942, '41 and '42 to move goods and services across the country stateside, while it freed our pilots in the military up for missions overseas," said Ann Jousma Miller, Curator, Upper Peninsula Military Museum.