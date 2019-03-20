Skip to content
Veterans Voices
Local 3 presents “A Salute to Veterans”
Video
A Tradition of Service: An Upper Peninsula family & their history in the Marine Corps
Video
Fly Girls: The history of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, featuring four Upper Peninsula heroes
Video
U.P. Vets SERVED: They’ve been there for us, be there for them
Video
The tragic story of WWII aircraft Lady Be Good that took the life of a Lake Linden man
Video
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Menominee veteran honored with memorial highway
Video
On Your Corner: Stranger’s generosity brings WWII veteran, family together
Video
Gen. Chuck Yeager, first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97
Video
Navy veteran surprised with news his mortgage has been paid off
Video
Why Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11
Michigan museum preserves veterans’ voices
Video
Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
Video
Army veteran, former high school athlete coaches perseverance
Video
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mariachi group highlights importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
Video
Hispanic cultural center finding new ways to tell historical narratives
Bernardo de Gálvez: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in New Orleans
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month: Lorena Garcia is first Latina chef to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Video
More Hispanic Heritage Month Headlines
Black History Month
UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit
Video
Michigan’s Hidden History: Honoring Black History
Video
Hidden History: The brutal tackle that changed the face of football
Video
Hidden History: Raising a hymn
Video
Hidden History: June Bacon-Bercey, a pioneer for women in Meteorology
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History
Michigan’s Hidden History: Honoring Black History
Video
Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Women in law, Patricia Micklow
Video
Dr. Kathleen Shingler Weston’s influence on NMU
Video
MTU’s Dr. Linda Ott, inspiring women into computer science fields
Video
More Hidden History Headlines
Home for the Holidays
Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays
Plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday season
Ho ho no! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
10 of Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
