NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) -- When approaching the subject of why join the Marine Corps, many answers came to mind, but only one seemed to be for this one Upper Peninsula family.

"I wanted to be the best," said Corporal Guy Garrett. "I wanted to join the hardest service there was out there. I just wanted to be the best and a couple of my teachers said I would make it in the Marine Corps, so I had to prove them wrong."