Marquette woman receives award for supporting deployed employee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When Sergeant First Class (SFC) Adam Lund first learned of The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve he immediately thought of his boss Jennifer Huetter.

For the past 3 years Lund spent 380 days deployed to the Middle East. When she found out Lund was set to leave Huetter made it her priority to support him through it.

Huetter went out of her way to check in on Lund’s wife – delivering gifts and his bonuses. She allowed him flexibility with his schedule and made sure he had a job to come back to.

“These are things that I mean are so far above and beyond what an employer should even consider doing.” Lund said, “I mean it just feels so good. I can’t thank her enough. I can’t this is the least I could do.”

Lund and the Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory surprised Jennifer with her award Friday.

The ceremony was held in the newly named Veteran’s Tribute Dining Room.