LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A new campaign from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Is focused on highlighting the stories of veterans in the state. In one of the latest videos released in the campaign, there’s a familiar face from the Upper Peninsula.

Marine Corps veteran and Keweenaw Bay Indian Community council member Rodney Loonsfoot is featured in the video below.

MVAA Director Adam Hollier says one goal of the campaign Is to change perceptions about what veterans look like.

“His service, a lot of people don’t realize the only reason native american people are citizens is that native people serve at the highest rate of any demographic. So, after WWI, they were like huh, we should let these Indians be citizens. My grandmother is 100 years old. She was not made a citizen until she was two years old, and her family had lived in this country since before the country was anything,” said Hollier.

You can nominate a veteran to be featured in future videos through the MVAA website. Hollier says another goal of the campaign Is to raise awareness of benefits, which many veterans are not taking advantage of.

“We have too many people who don’t see their service as counting. We have women who have raised their right hand and said send me, I want to go protect them. Then they come back and say, oh well I didn’t get shot at, I wasn’t in combat, I didn’t lose a limb, so they don’t collect their benefits. they don’t consider themselves a veteran. they don’t realize the trauma from their service.”

Call 1-800-MICH-VET to get connected to benefits and resources.

Nominate a veteran or submit your story here.

Director Hollier also wants to remind veterans that if you file a claim for PACT act benefits before August ninth, you could receive benefits backdated to August of last year. There is no actual deadline to apply for PACT act benefits, but if you don’t do It by the ninth, you may miss out on some of what you could receive. Learn more here.