GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJMN) – On Saturday, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Zimmerman will be honored at Lambeau Field before the Packers face the Browns.

Zimmerman is originally from Kingsford, Mich. After joining the Marine Corps in 2019, he was present during the August 26, 2021 troop evacuation in Kabul, Aghanistan.

In a release from WPS Health Solutions, Zimmerman was working at the Abbey Gate to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, he was among the military personnel who were attacked by a suicide bomber wearing a 25-pound explosive vest. Zimmerman was hit with shrapnel, shot at by gunmen, yet carried and assisted others who were wounded or killed in action. Three of his friends were among the 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans killed in the attack. They were David Espinoza, Kareem Nikoui, and his roommate, Rylee McCollum. Zimmerman was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries. Zimmerman is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif.

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions are paying special tribute this week to Zimmerman through Operation Fan Mail. This is the 15th season for the program which recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game.

Zimmerman’s older brother, Zachary wrote a nomination letter saying, “I think being recognized for his brave and selfless actions will help him understand how much of a hero he is.” Both brothers are lifelong Packers fans and are looking forward to the game on Christmas Day. “We will be there,” Zachary said. “Thank you for considering my little brother, my hero.”

The program is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty, or a veteran. A total of 145 individuals, families, or groups have been recognized through the program since it began.

Interested families or friends are encouraged to submit an essay of 500 words or less on why a particular family should be celebrated. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at operationfanmail.com.