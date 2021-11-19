Senator Gary Peters among inductees into Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The newest inductees of the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor were welcomed during a ceremony on Friday.

Six service members were selected from 19 finalists who had a record of extraordinary accomplishments during their service in the United States Armed Forces. Five individuals were inducted into the veterans category.

Among the inductees is U.S. Senator Gary Peters. Sen. Peters is a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I am deeply humbled to be inducted alongside so many who have served our nation – and state – with honor and valor,” said Senator Peters. “I often think of those I served with in the U.S. Navy Reserve as I approach my work in the United States Senate – because to us, all that mattered was a shared commitment to service. That’s why I’ll continue working to honor our military and veterans – whether it’s by expanding access to apprenticeship opportunities for veterans or ensuring that veterans suffering the invisible wounds of war can receive the care they were wrongly denied.”

Senator Peters volunteered for the U.S. Navy Reserve and served for over a decade in units at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. He earned a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist designation and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. His reserve duty included time in the Persian Gulf region supporting Operation Southern Watch. After September 11th, he volunteered again for drilling status.