MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD…these are just a few things that are often too familiar to military veterans and their families.

“There is so much suffering associated with military service,” said Vietnam-era veteran Glenn Kinderman. “And, I actually deal with, not only PTSD, but also military sexual trauma as well.”

Kinderman started Believe to Succeed, also known as BLV26CD, about five years ago. It’s a life coaching program that’s complimentary to traditional healthcare and therapy, and it uses ancient Hawaiian healing techniques called Huna and Ho’oponopono to help veterans cope with trauma and PTSD. A main strategy he uses, however, is one called EFT tapping to relieve stress.

“EFT tapping is an evidence-based energy healing technique. We’re made up of energy systems, and EFT is based off Chinese knowledge of meridians and the energy systems that flow through us. So, it’s basically acupuncture without the needle. All you do is you tap on the meridian points,” Kinderman explains. “It’s very simple: you go ahead and you tap on the side of the hand…top of the head…in between the eyebrows…on the sides and underneath the eyes…[above your upper lip]…[on the chin]…collarbone…and under the arms and that hits all the major meridian points [which] that takes you from a stress response down into a relaxation response.”

Although Kinderman’s business is based in Menominee, his services are remote and he helps people worldwide. His website is set up where people seeking help can use the resources on their own to control their own healing journey, or they can book 1-on-1 coaching sessions with him.

“If you’re suffering, or if they’re suffering, if they want some help…just reach out because there is hope, and all they have to do is ask. They are not alone.”

It’s his passion for helping veterans that drives Kinderman’s work.

“It’s me wanting to still serve the military and those that support them, because it’s one of the hardest jobs that we have.”

In addition to running his own life-coaching business, Kinderman also volunteers with Veterans Stress Solution, which offers free services to veterans and has helped over 22,000 veterans to date.

“You can always tell when that aha moment occurs with somebody,” says Kinderman. “They get a light in their eyes, they get a certain presence and a certain energy around them…I’m getting that body rush right now just thinking of that…that means everything to me [and] if I can help one person, I’ve succeeded.”

While Kinderman’s focus is on helping veterans, his services are open to anyone in high-stress or often traumatic environments; like first responders, those in healthcare and teachers.

To use his services, you can go to believetosucceed.co.