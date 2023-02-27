MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In what is described as a critical shortage, volunteer drivers are needed from the Marquette area to participate in the Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) program.

The VTN is made possible through volunteer drivers and vehicles bought with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) transportation program. Those vehicles have been donated to the VA to transport Veterans from across the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin to their appointments at the facility in Iron Mountain.

According to a release from the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, in2022, one-hundred and twenty-one volunteer drivers logged over 151,000 miles transporting twelve hundred Veterans to their appointments.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact area coordinator, Erica Smith at 906-373-6191.

“For years we have provided transportation for Veterans from the Marquette area to Iron Mountain for services,” said Erica Smith, current area coordinator for the Marquette VTN route. “More recently, we added a local route to support transportation for Veterans from their homes in Marquette County to the VA’s Marquette Community Based Outpatient Clinic.”