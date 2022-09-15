Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
37°
Marquette
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Addiction Resources
Michigan
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wisconsin
Midwest
Morning in America
National
World
Health Watch
Superior Health Wednesday
Entertainment
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Outdoors
Coronavirus
Election Center
AG News
Local 3 Fish Fry Guide
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
NCAA
NFL
NHL
NBA
MLB
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Positively U.P.
Veterans Voices
Do it for Daniel
Local 3 Fish Fry Guide
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Our Community
Hometown Heroes
Heikki Lunta Festival
UP 200
Season of Giving
Hunger Action Month
Your Local Experts
Calendar
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
WATCH
Live
WJMN on YouTube
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
Explore The UP Shore
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable-Women-Nomination
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the WJMN Team
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
Trending Stories
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire
Stormy Kromer Flannel Friday Giveaway
Snowriver Mountain Resort to introduce UP’s first …
Painting the Peninsula Pink with North Dickinson …
Coast Guard video shows Lake Superior water rescue
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues angler from Lake Superior