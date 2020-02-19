Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities

Washington-DC

The campaign looks to reach historically underrepresented communities

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Census Bureau has begun to roll out a $500 million advertising campaign in anticipation of the 2020 Census.

The bureau said most of the advertising focuses on reaching minorities and historically underrepresented communities.

“We have ads specifically targeting African-Americans as a group,” said Kendall Johnson of the Census Bureau. “We also have ads in Haitian creole for the Haitian audience. We have ads that focus on the Afro-Caribbean audience [as well].”

Critics of the campaign argue the bureau is not doing enough to clear up confusion about the controversial citizenship question. The NALEO Educational Fund’s Mario Beovides said there are still a many people who don’t know the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the survey cannot contain a question asking the status of a respondent’s citizenship.

“There is a lot of hesitation among the Latino community as to participating in the upcoming Census,” said Beovides.

A representative from the Census Bureau claims the new ads emphasize that personal information is not shared with anyone including government agencies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Native American tribes and accurate U.S. Census counts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native American tribes and accurate U.S. Census counts"

HS Sports Zone: Munising Competitive Cheer in synch heading into districts

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Munising Competitive Cheer in synch heading into districts"

AAUW presents "The Remarkable Susan"

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAUW presents "The Remarkable Susan""

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column"