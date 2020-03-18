Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — A multi-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package is waiting for the Senate’s approval.

Texas’ Senators both say the Senate should act as soon as possible to move the coronavirus relief bill to the President’s desk — the morning after a Congressman from Texas single-handedly held up the bill for most of the day on Monday.

In his final hours of self-quarantine, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he’s ready to get back to work.

“I’ve been working from home, actively engaged on the phone, on email and the internet and then tomorrow I will be flying back to D.C.,” says Cruz. 

Cruz isolated himself after coming into contact with two individuals with coronavirus.

Back in Washington, Texas’ other Senator John Cornyn says the healthy members of Congress need to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The multi-billion -dollar package would extend unemployment insurance, ensure paid leave for some workers, and provide free testing for people who need it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s ready to send the bill to the President’s desk but for a while, one Texas Congressman stood in the way.

On Monday, Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert delayed progress on the bill until he could review the details.

But late Monday, Gohmert ultimately withdrew his objection.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will stay in session until  they pass the relief bill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Autism and foods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism and foods"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020"

COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health"

Safe to donate blood during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe to donate blood during pandemic"

Setting financial goals during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Setting financial goals during the COVID-19 pandemic"