Democrats put spotlight on pandemic, immigration on 3rd night of DNC

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Night 3 of the DNC featured speeches from former President Barack Obama and the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made their pitch to voters to elect Joe Biden for president.

Democrats on Wednesday night focused on why Biden is better equipped to handle the pandemic, but it also shined a light on the issue of immigration and included the voice of 11-year-old Estella Juarex, a Florida girl, whose father, a U.S. Marine veteran, voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Juarex’s mother was deported to Mexico following Trump’s election and subsequent crackdown on immigration.

“Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart,” Juarex said.

In virtual speeches, Democrats said Biden will fix the immigration system, strengthen gun laws and protect the rights of women and the LGBT community.

“All of this is possible for America,” Pelosi said. “Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.”

Obama, Wednesday night’s keynote speaker, focused on the 170,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 and the ensuing economic fallout from the pandemic.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said. “And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who if elected would become the first woman to be vice president, said there’s plenty of reasons to make President Trump a one-term president.

“The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid, and here’s the thing: we can do better,” she said.