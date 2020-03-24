Dems: Republicans’ coronavirus relief bill bails out corporations, not workers

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On the Senate floor Monday, Senators didn’t hold back their anger.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of playing games with the economy by blocking an emergency coronavirus response bill.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says the $1.6 trillion-dollar bill would help the industries hit the hardest by the crisis.

But Democrats say the bill favors big businesses, instead of the American worker.

“The bill still includes something that most Americans don’t want to see: large corporate bailouts with almost no strings attached,” says Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer says they are working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new bill, but Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says Americans can’t afford to wait any longer.

“Look we don’t have time to do that. They have been involved in this thing all along — and that is why it is not necessary to go back and re-do it again,” says Inhofe.

Any bill that the Senate passes would then need to go to the House for approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s working to introduce her own legislative package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program"

Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers"

Bailey Law Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bailey Law Office"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one"