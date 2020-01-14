Homeless veterans eligible for federal housing vouchers still not using them

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of veterans across the country are living on the streets even though they are eligible for federal housing vouchers. 

“I operate under the premise that not one veteran should go without housing. We do have good people at the VA working hard on this,” Representative Mike Levin, D-California, said.

Congressman Mike Levin says while the offices of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development are making progress on the problem, the VA is more than 650 caseworkers short of the staff needed to connect eligible vets to housing.  

“There are still people who are slipping through the cracks. In San Diego, 31 percent of the HUD VASH Vouchers are going unutilized,” Levin said. 

Plus as the cost of housing in states like California continues to rise, and the number of affordable housing units hasn’t increased fast enough. 

Many homeless veterans who do get federal vouchers can’t cover their rent.

“We are making really good progress,” Hunter Kurtz, a Housing and Urban Development official said. 

Hunter Kurtz, a HUD official, says the VA and HUD have worked together since 2010 to reduce the number of homeless vets by 50-percent. 

He says both agencies working to overcome obstacles but says the model is working.

“I don’t think it’s that we’re facing new challenges. I just think we’re trying to find ways to continue to make the program work better,” Kurtz said. 

Levin says he’s working on a legislative solution and believes solving the housing crisis for veterans is something both parties support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Tucker the Therapy Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tucker the Therapy Dog"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children"

Heikki Lunta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020"