House looks to remove ERA ratification deadline

Washington-DC

Resolution author Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) believes there's enough bipartisan support in the House and Senate to pass the bill

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats hope to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment which would make discrimination against women illegal.

But supporters of the 28th amendment to the Constitution have a tough fight ahead.

Women have been fighting for 97 years to make the Equal Rights Amendment a part of the U.S. Constitution.

“Women still face inequality under the law, from wage gap, from pregnancy discrimination, sexual harassment,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House will vote Thursday on a resolution they say would ratify the ERA.

Congress passed the ERA in 1972. It set a 10-year deadline for the amendment to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

Oregon and Washington ratified the ERA in 1973. Last month, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify but 38 years too late. Five states have rescinded their ratification.

Democrats argue the deadline was a date arbitrarily picked by Congress and states can’t rescind once they ratify.

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who authored the resolution to extend the deadline, believes there is enough bipartisan support to pass her bill in both the House and Senate.

“It’s just a matter of getting a vote on the Senate floor,” said Speier.

But it’s unlikely that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will allow that. The Justice Department is opposed and some Republicans say the ERA is really about abortion.

“If ratified, the ERA would be used by pro-abortion groups to undo pro-life legislation,” said Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ).

“To those who want to make this all about abortion, this is about all of the rights that women deserve because they want to be equal to men in this country,” Speier said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

New K9 for Alger County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K9 for Alger County Sheriff's Office"

Michigan's Ice Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan's Ice Fest"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020"

HS Sports Zone: Film Session w/ the Westwood Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Film Session w/ the Westwood Patriots"

Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry"

Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday"