Lawmakers grill White House on migrant children deaths

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers want to know exactly what the Trump administration is doing to prevent the deaths of more migrant children in government custody.

Democratic lawmakers are also asking why there’s been a string of migrant children in government custody since 2018.

“No child had died in CBP custody for the entire decade before 2018,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small also questions whether the death investigations were appropriately handled.

“To only determine whether there was malfeasance by personnel and did not consider whether CBP’s policies and procedures are adequate to prevent migrant child deaths,” she said.

Dr. Alex Eastman with the Department of Homeland Security said the problems were caused by a massive increase in border arrivals.

“At times, nearly 400% — a number that would gridlock any conventional healthcare system,” Eastman said.

A border patrol official told lawmakers the agency did its best and that since last summer, new medical personnel, equipment and procedures have been added.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) says while unfortunate, the deaths of migrant children may be unavoidable.

“But for the sense of perspective, let me say that in 2017 alone 28,308 juveniles died in professional medical facilities in the United States,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Tucker the Therapy Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tucker the Therapy Dog"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children"

Heikki Lunta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020"