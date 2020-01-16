Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Pres. Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The Trump Administration rolled out new guidelines Thursday afternoon to protect prayer in public schools. 

He also rolled back restrictions on religious groups who receive federal funding, saying if they’re treated differently than non-religious groups, that’s a form of discrimination. 

“Prayer in public school has always been an important part of our nation’s history,” according to Chase Windebank.

Before Windebank graduated from his Colorado Springs High School, he took his own school to court. 

“We wound up getting banned by the administrators for praying during free time,” he said. 

Today, Windebank and other students who say they experienced religious persecution were invited to the White House as the president rolled out new guidelines to protect prayer in school. 

And in addition to the president, ten federal agencies are expected to release new guidelines they say will prevent discrimination against groups with religious affiliations.

Joe Grogen, President Trump’s Domestic Policy Council Director says religious groups shouldn’t be required to find secular alternatives for people who come to them for help but are uncomfortable with their religious ideals. 

“You need to make sure states, when they distribute federal dollars, they’re not discriminating against religious institutions,” Grogen said. “Some people need to get over the fact that they’re offended by people of faith.”

But Jack Moline, the president of Interfaith Alliance, says religious groups shouldn’t impose their beliefs on people who come to them for non-religious services, like adoptions or healthcare. 

“What’s being advocated by this administration is relaxing of the requirements for faith based organizations,” Moline said. “Which is a violation of the establishment clause, the very first freedom articulated in the First Amendment.”

As an executive action, the new guidelines are not subject to Congressional approval. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Ishpeming City Council votes on Fire Dept. ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ishpeming City Council votes on Fire Dept. ordinances"

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noquemanon Ski Marathon"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming"