Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

President Trump expands telehealth service coverage for Medicare recipients

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is taking another step to combat the coronavirus.

“Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost,” the president said.

The Trump administration and the Department of Health and Human Services are now expanding coverage of telehealth services.

“In addition, states have the authority to cover telehealth services for their medical patients,” the president said.

The goal is to help more than 60 million Medicare recipients throughout the country. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma says it can make patient care more convenient.

“They don’t need to travel, they don’t need to sit in a waiting room where they can be potentially exposed to other people, so this mitigates them having to leave their homes,” Verma said.

Increased use of telehealth is also expected to help address the country’s shortage of some medical supplies, like N95 face masks.

“We’re trying to conserve our protective equipment for our healthcare workers and so this means that there’s less people coming in. They can conserve more of their equipment,” Verma said.

Not everyone may have access to telehealth, so Verma says it’s important to help one another.

“Work with your family. Neighbors and friends should help those elderly patients use that technology,” Verma said.

With assistance now available for Medicare users, the administration wants governors to take action to make telehealth available to Medicaid recipients at the state level.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020"

COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health"

Safe to donate blood during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe to donate blood during pandemic"

Setting financial goals during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Setting financial goals during the COVID-19 pandemic"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2020"

Coronavirus and the Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus and the Flu"