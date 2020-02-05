The end of the Trump impeachment trial — what now?

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — With a final vote, President Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

The Senate voted to clear him of both impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican voting to convict the President, saying, “What the President did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he looked at the facts and came to a different conclusion, a sentiment echoed by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“The evidence we’ve heard does not rise to the level of treason, bribery or other high crimes,” said Cornyn.

House Democrats argued that the President should be removed from office for pressuring the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden, in exchange for military aid.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says her team from the House presented overwhelming evidence against the President. But she says the Senators already made up their minds.

“He’s abused his power,” said Garcia. “He has betrayed our national interest. He called a foreign government to try to cheat in an election. He got caught and then he tried to cover it up. That is behavior that is not acceptable.”

Some House Democrats say they plan to keep investigating Trump’s relationship with Ukraine, despite the acquittal, but Republicans say it’s time to put this in the past.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Four Hematites sign Letters of Intent to play at the next level

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Hematites sign Letters of Intent to play at the next level"

A look inside rebuilding Carp River Kiln

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look inside rebuilding Carp River Kiln"

98th Michigan Tech Winter Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "98th Michigan Tech Winter Carnival"

Coronavirus Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Outbreak"

Delta County Second Amendment Sanctuary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta County Second Amendment Sanctuary"

She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not

Thumbnail for the video titled "She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not"