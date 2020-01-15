Trump signs phase one of trade agreement with China

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – President Trump signed a trade agreement with China Wednesday morning committing China to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars in American goods and services.

“Far beyond this deal, it’s going to lead to even more world peace. We now have a big investment in each other,” President Trump said. 

The deal marks phase one in a two-part negotiation.

The US scaled back tariffs on Chinese imports and says it may remove all tariffs in phase two. 

“It’s going to be so special to our manufacturers, farmers, our bankers, our service people,” Trump said. 

“The doubling of United States agricultural exports to China’s a huge deal,” Sonny Perdue, the Secretary of Agriculture, said.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised the deal, which promised 80 billion in agricultural sales to China over the next two years. 

“I’m expecting we’ll get those markets back up fine and quickly,” Perdue said. 

The deal also commits China to buy 75 billion in American energy products and more than 210 billion in financial services.

The president says there’s also what he calls an enforcement provision worked into the deal if the Chinese government devalues its currency.

However, some Democrats in the House say the deal only provides modest relief to a situation the president created.

“This is a real serious problem the President created for California agriculture,” Representative John Garamendi, D-California, said. 

Congressman John Garamendi also criticized the deal not doing enough to address intellectual property theft and ignoring environmental and human rights abuses. 

“This deal, if it is one, really doesn’t even get us back to where we were before Trump started a trade war,” Garamendi said. 

President Trump says negotiations for phase two of the deal will start immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

Delta Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter"

Police and Firemen's Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police and Firemen's Ball"

Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Miners, Hematites add to the win column

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Miners, Hematites add to the win column"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

Back injury procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back injury procedure"