‘Vexit’: West Virginia Republicans encourage conservative Virginia counties to secede

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After the newly Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature removed Lee-Jackson Day, ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, and considered new gun regulations, some West Virginia Republicans are encouraging conservative counties in Virginia to secede from the commonwealth.

“That’s a pretty dramatic move and maybe they’re making a statement to their state house in Richmond — that we matter, too,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

It’s called “Vexit” and Capito says she’ll support anyone who wants to come over.

“We’ll welcome them to West Virginia. We are very warm and welcoming state and the chance to expand our state would be great,” Capito said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is also an outspoken supporter. The last time something like this happened was during the Civil War when West Virginia broke away from Virginia to avoid the Confederacy.

“Even if we disagree on certain issues, there’s ways we’ll still come back together,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

He believes it’s important to stick together, even when people disagree.

“I think some of these counties ought [to] wait and actually see what the General Assembly actually enacts and what the governor actually signs into law before acting precipitously,” Warner said.

Any boundary change would require approval by the Virginia legislature, a move both Virginia and West Virginia lawmakers see as unlikely.

