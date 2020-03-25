VP Mike Pence weighs in COVID-19 relief bill, getting U.S. economy back to normal

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Vice President Mike Pence says the White House struck a deal with Senate leaders on a massive $2 trillion-dollar coronavirus spending bill — to help the people hit the hardest by the crisis.

“That is going to speed financial support directly to American families and directly to small businesses that employ people all across this country,” says Pence.

Pence says once Congress passes the bill, President Trump is ready to sign it — because he wants to see the nation back up and running sooner than later.

Trump says he wants the U.S. operating normally by Easter.

“Well so much of that depends on the American people,” Pence says of Trump’s statement. “The most important thing that we can do for our economy, the most important thing to put this behind us, is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Pence says that means following the 15-day guidelines the White House issued last week—avoid social gatherings, wash your hands and stay home as much as possible.

The Vice President says that help is on the way for workers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

But he says that help depends on quick action by lawmakers in Congress.

Currently, the Senate is expected to pass the bill by the end of the week. Then the House will have to take it up before it heads to the President’s desk.

