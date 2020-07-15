White House touts infrastructure agenda ahead of Trump’s trip to Georgia

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump wants to get back to work on America’s infrastructure.

“He’s the infrastructure manager in chief,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Tuesday.

Wheeler said the president is making final changes to a 50-year-old environmental law. The changes, he said, will streamline how the environmental impacts of federal road, bridge and airport projects are evaluated.

“This is going to allow for projects to be approved in two years,” Wheeler said.

The president is set to make the announcement on the finalized changes on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Certainly, in the first congressional district, that’s good news to us,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said Tuesday.

Carter said the president will put the new policy into action by expediting review on Georgia’s I-75 lane expansion project.

“What it will do is it will enhance freight mobility from the Port of Savannah,” Carter explained.

While the White House works to speed up infrastructure projects, environmental groups are warning of the important steps that will be missed.

“You’re going to see projects that, in a race to get their stuff put into the ground or to get their stuff developed, aren’t paying attention,” Adam Carlesco with Food and Water Watch said.

Carlesco said there will be unintended environmental impacts because of the president’s action. He added that expediting the process leaves room for mistakes that could push developers back to square one.

“You are out of a ton of money, a ton of time, you wrecked the environment and your project still isn’t completed,” he said.

Other groups like the National Wildlife Federation agree the process should be more efficient but without cutting corners.

