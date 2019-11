11-29-19 forecast

WINTER STORM WATCH SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY FOR MOST OF

NORTHERN AND ALL OF EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN. WINTER STORM WARNING ALONG THE WISCONSIN BORDER AND SOUTH-CENTRAL

UPPER MICHIGAN.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MENOMINEE AND DELTA COUNTIES SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY. TONIGHT CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW LATE ALONG THE WISCONSIN



BORDER. LOWS 16 TO 32…WARMEST IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL. SATURDAY…WINTRY MIX INCREASING FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST THROUGH THE DAY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EAST. HIGHS 29 TO 37.



SATURDAY NIGHT WINTRY MIX BECOMING ALL SNOW AND BECOMING HEAVY. LOWS 20 TO 29…COLDEST EAST.

SUNDAY SNOW HEAVY AT TIMES. TAPERING OFF LATE FROM WEST TO EAST. HIGHS 28 TO 36. SUNDAY NIGHT PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY MAINLY EAST. LOWS 13 TO 23.

MONDAY…PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 34. TUESDAY…PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 13 TO 25 COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. HIGHS 29 TO 34.

WEDNESDAY MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELTS. LOWS 19 TO 26. HIGHS 29 TO 36.