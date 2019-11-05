11-4-19 forecast

Lake effect snow showers in parts of Upper Michigan tonight and on Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures inland from the Great Lakes.

Snow chance on Wednesday, followed by the coldest air of the season so far on Wednesday night and Thursday. Lake effect snow could add up in some snowbelts east of Marquette Wednesday and Thursday.

A break on Friday, then another round of snow on Saturday, possibly very cold temperatures late Saturday night and Sunday. Tonight, lake effect snow showers east of Marquette, parts of the Western U.P., and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some teens for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s in some locations. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some teens inland, around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, lake effect snow east of Marquette, parts of the Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. Monday, a few snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.