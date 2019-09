2-23-18 forecast

KEWEENAW-ONTONAGON-NORTHERN HOUGHTON-GOGEBIC- WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON. HEAVY WET SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. PLAN ON DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS. WINDS

GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ON SUNDAY COULD CAUSE PATCHY BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY BE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE TO COMBINATION OF HEAVY, WET SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS. A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. BARAGA-IRON-SOUTHERN HOUGHTON- SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW IS LIKELY LATE SATURDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN SUNDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, HIGHEST ACROSS SOUTHERN HOUGHTON COUNTY, ARE POSSIBLE AS WELL AS A GLAZE OF ICE. THE SNOW WILL BE WET AND HEAVY. MARQUETTE-ALGER-LUCE-DICKINSON-MENOMINEE-DELTA- SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT-NORTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT- …SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING… A PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOW IS LIKELY LATE SATURDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY A PERIOD OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN SUNDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE AS WELL AS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN ALONG THE LAKE MICHIGAN SHORE.