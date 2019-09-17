9-17-19 weather forecast

Some fog may linger near Lake Michigan and in the eastern U.P. tonight. Otherwise, we will have some cloud cover and there will be a rain chance in the Western U.P. Some gusty winds with low temperatures around 60 or into the 60s, some inland spots may fall into the 50s.



Warm and humid with gusty winds on Wednesday with a rain and thunderstorm chance on Wednesday afternoon starting in the west and continuing Wednesday night across the rest of the U.P. Warm temperatures with rain and storm chances will continue Thursday and Friday.



Saturday will be warm and humid, but there will be rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures return to typical September standards by Sunday and early next week.



Tonight, areas of fog possible near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, some cloud cover with a chance of rain in the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon west of Marquette. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.