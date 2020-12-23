Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Michigan
National
World
Health Watch
Entertainment
Your Local Election Headquarters
Positively U.P.
Wisconsin
Washington-DC
Crime
Coronavirus
Outdoors
Election Center
AG News
Stocks UPMatters
Precious Metals Market
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
The Big Game
Green Bay Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
College Sports UPMatters
NCAA
NBA
NFL
NHL
MLB
Japan 2020
Community
Calendar
Explore The UP Shore
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Home For The Holidays
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Season of Giving
UP 200
Senior Sendoff
Open For Business
Your Local Experts
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
WATCH
WJMN Live
WJMN on YouTube
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CBS News Live
Contests
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the WJMN Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Search
Search
Beyond the Forecast
Where do the Great Lakes water levels stand after record high levels in 2020?
Video
Science Course with Ryan Morse: Cocoa powder, from wet to dry in an instant
Video
Science Course with Ryan Morse: Texas ‘fake’ snow theory debunked
Video
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula
Watch: A virtual tour of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Video
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
U.P. Health Departments opens vaccine preregistration to residents 16+
Pro Football Challenge
Heavy drinking for months, not years, causing deadly liver failure
Video
Birthday cards needed for World War II veteran from Green Bay turning 100 years old
Video
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Ishpeming Police work to identify body found at wastewater treatment facility
How Michigan bottle deposit bill could curb craft beer drinker complaints
Video
Time to start thinking deer…habitat
Copper Country Matters: Search continues for Rose Peterson
Video