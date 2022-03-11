MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the time of year where, on Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m. Eastern, we turn our clocks forward an hour. But what if we didn’t? What would that do for our sunrise and sunset times?

This Sunday, our sunrise time will be 8 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Central. Sunset is at 7:54 p.m. Eastern/6:54 p.m. Central.

So yes, we’re going to enjoy longer daylight into the evening hours, but lawmakers want to know if it is necessary to continue this.

Here’s what would happen if we stopped springing forward and falling back. First, let’s talk about Standard Time and that’s what we use for the Winter. Our earliest sunset from December 5 through December 15 is at 5:03 p.m. Eastern/4:03 p.m. Central. With sunrise, our latest sunrise, December 27 through January 6 is at 8:34 a.m. Eastern/07:34 a.m. Central.

Now here’s what would happen if we would keep Daylight Time around the entire calendar year. Our earliest sunset then would be 6:03 p.m. Eastern/5:03 Central. We would notice the bigger change in the morning during the wintertime if we kept daylight time around the entire year and our latest sunrise then December 27 through the 6th would be 9:34 a.m. Eastern/08:34 a.m. Central.