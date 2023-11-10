UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday, November 10 marks 48 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank beneath the waves of Lake Superior, taking with it the lives of all 29 crew members. Also this week, we remember what is called the Great Lakes White Hurricane of 1913.

“So on November 6th, a southern moisture started to move north from the south. And at that same time, an Alberta Clipper was moving south from the north, and they crashed over Lake Superior. And then there was there was two storms to this storm. That was the first one on November seven. And that’s when we lost three ships. Two on Lake Superior and one Lake Michigan,” said Corey Adkins with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

This weather event lasted from November 7-10 of 1913. It remains the deadliest storm on the Great Lakes. It’s also part of the reason we have the National Weather Service.

“There was a there was an agency. It was called the Weather Bureau, and it was underneath the USDA at that time. And they would have regional offices and a national office, and they would convey watches, warnings and weather forecasts to a lot of partner agencies like the Coast Guard and then and ports. And those groups would then hoist up lanterns and flags to know whether or not there were hazardous conditions like gales or storms to be expected in the next 24 or 48 hours,” said Joe Phillips, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The alerts only worked if the warnings were heeded.

“So the three ships called the one was called the Carruthers, one was called the Wexford and one was called the Hydrus, and they were in Lake Superior.” “Adkins continued, “On November 7th they made it through the locks and down their way down towards DeTour. The Coast Guard started raising their pennants, their storm pennants. And they, they just kind of sailed right past that. They’re like, Oh, we already made it through the storm. So what happened on November 8th was it’s called the sucker hole and the sucker hole was a lull in the storm where that’s when the captains back then started to, you know, have a little bit of pride and they wanted to get their cargo through. So they they would go out, even passing these warning signs. You know, pride, money was all part of it, that the Wexford, the Carruthers and the Hydrus, they went into Lake Huron. 8 vessels went down that day in Lake Huron because what happened was the storm wrapped around the back of these guys, of these vessels and came straight from the north down here. And then there was a point where it was blowing. This is sustained winds, 60 miles an hour for at least 16 hours.”

“The white hurricane is unique because it it’s unique because of the impacts, certainly lots of whiteout snow conditions and a number of places. It was also widespread and the storm itself produced widespread storm and hurricane force winds across most of the Great Lakes for a number of days. It’s certainly a unique storm because of its strength and intensity and its wide-reaching impacts. We still have had storms similar to that and since that event. And we’re always looking for those events as we do our forecast,” added Phillips.

A dozen vessels sank. Around 250 lives were lost. Some of them still have not been identified.

“One of the things that happened in Goderich, Ontario, was one of them. It was kind of gruesome on November 10th. But when the storm was subsiding a little bit, but there was a ton of snow out there, The people of Goderich left their church that morning and they started noticing bodies washed ashore, about 60.” Adkins continued, “A lot of them were from the Wexford, the Carruthers, The Hydrus, the three that went through Lake Superior. And they decided to go to Lake Huron. Everybody was gone. It’s all hands so, so many bodies washed ashore. They were asking the public to come out if you could find a body.”

“While shipwrecks have occurred over the last century, the frequency has been reduced, thanks to the advent of technology.”

“So when the white hurricane happened, there weren’t computer models yet. They were using observations that they were gathering from across the country, sparse to identify what is actually happening. Today we have satellites with 24/7 coverage that can see through different cloud structures. We have multiple frequencies available on these satellites and then we have a wide range of radar applications and tools for identifying real time weather as it unfolded. We also have a much larger weather network observations on land as well as airplanes and ships. They send us observations as well so that we can piece the puzzle together in real time. All of that information gets fed to multiple supercomputers in the Washington, D.C. area, and then those computers hold our models. So those models take all those observations. They apply the physics to the atmosphere parameters, and then those project them into the future,” said Phillips.

The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette responds to roughly 50 calls a year. Combined with technology, constant training and vigilance has prepared them to respond to any situation.

“So we’ll have we have what’s called an automatic identification system that lets us know which boats are out in the water if they have it. Which most boats are required to carry AIS on their boats.” Petty Officer Second Class Cody Poiencot continued, “Alongside with that, we also have what’s called Rescue 21, which is our radio system from our computer. If you’re transmitting over the radio, we can triangulate your position using satellites and antennas to better figure out where you are broadcasting from.” He went on to say, “So we also have what’s called a direction finder that we have on our boats in case we’re not back at station to use Rescue 21. And the direction finder works in a way that shows us a bearing to your location. And we’ll have you broadcast over the radio long count, which is a slow count to ten and back down to zero. And that will give us enough time to figure out your position.”

For the National Weather Service and the U.S. Coast Guard, their roles are different, but the goals are the same.

There’s a lot of dots that we connect to every day when we’re doing this and when we see people being safe, practicing safe practices in order to avoid hazardous areas or conditions. That makes us feel good about what we’re doing. And it verifies and validates our purpose to make sure that we’re doing what we can to help others,” said Phillips.

“It’s very challenging day to day, said Poiencot. “Whenever we go out on these distress calls, you never know what you’re going to stumble upon. Might be a boat on fire, but sinking. It’s always a dangerous situation for both the boaters and us. But once we figure out how to handle each situation, the rewarding part sets in. Whenever we get there. Crew home safely.”