UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With a blizzard warning in effect for Marquette County through Saturday evening, and Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories, and Lakeshore Flood Advisories in effect for most of the region, it is safe to say that Winter has finally found the Upper Peninsula.

Below average snowfall for December and the first week and half of January is becoming a distant memory as some parts of the U.P. are already measuring snow totals in feet not inches for this one storm.

You can also keep up to date with our live radar and other weather information here.

In Negaunee, some of the snow drifts have stacked up over five feet.

It is important to keep exterior vents clear of snow and ice. The Marquette City Fire Department shared the following info graphics to illustrate the importance.

One of the ways we help tell the story of weather events is with your help. Our 906 Weather Watchers Facebook group has more than 1,200 members who share pictures and videos of weather in their community. We’ll be updating this article throughout the storm with many of those submissions.