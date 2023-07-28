UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Thursday night the National Weather Service issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of the Upper Peninsula. Late evening skies quickly darkened, bringing strong winds, thunder, lighting, and heavy downpours of rain to the region. On Friday morning, crews are still working to restore power to hundreds of homes.

We Energies was reporting more than 5,500 homes still affected, with many along the state line between Michigan and Wisconsin.

Marquette Board of Light and Power still had dozens of reported outages on Friday morning, with the largest concentration being in south Marquette.

Any outages for UPPCO customers appear to have been resolved by Friday morning. Their website shows 99.9 percent of customers with the lights still on. A similar situation for Alger Delta Co-Op and Xcel Energy Customers.

In the Eastern Upper Peninsula, more than 250 homes in Chippewa County with Cloverland Electric were still waiting for power to be restored.

If you experienced any damage from last night’s storms, please join our 906 Weather Watchers Facebook group and share your pictures or videos.