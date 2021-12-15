MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A high wind warning is in effect late from late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Lakeshore flood warnings are in effect through Thursday afternoon for Delta and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. Warnings in Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties extend into Thursday night.

Parts of the Upper Peninsula could wake up to wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour on Thursday. Parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula could get gusts faster than 60 miles per hour.

People are encouraged to secure or remove any yard or home decorations until Friday when the winds calm down.

In the event of power outages, here are three of the largest power suppliers in the U.P. to report your outage to.

https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/

https://mblp.org/outages/map-of-current-power-outages

https://www.uppco.com/outage-center/

For other public safety information, Michigan State Police have an app for Android and IOS.

Should any other safety information be shared by authorities or other agencies. We will add to this story.