WATCHING WINTER LIVE – Join our Nexstar team of meteorologists as they discuss the nationwide winter weather patterns as well as the long-range outlook. The livestream will begin right here at 1p PT / 2p MT / 3p CT / 4p ET.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and FOX40 Sacramento meteorologist Dennis Shanahan will look at the major snow / rainmaker impacting the eastern half of the U.S., the stagnant high pressure system keeping things calm in the West, and the multiple Alberta Clipper systems looking to bring more snow to the Upper Plains, Great Lakes, and Northeast regions.

Have a question for our Nexstar meteorologists? Ask it with the form below!