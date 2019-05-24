LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/24/2019

Tonight, cloudy with rain and possible fog. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the great lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday (Memorial Day), increasing cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.