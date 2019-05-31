LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/31/2019

Tonight, a few storms this evening south of U.S. 2. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a chance of rain along the Wisconsin border and south of Escanaba. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, around 70 near the Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, some cloud cover with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, around 70 near the WI border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.