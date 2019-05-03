LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/3/2019

Tonight, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s in the Eastern U.P., 40s in the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, a few inland central and west locations could jump into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.