LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/3/2019
Tonight, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s in the Eastern U.P., 40s in the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, a few inland central and west locations could jump into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.
Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.
Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Sunday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Monday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Monday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.
