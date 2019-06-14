LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/14/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.