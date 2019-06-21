LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/21/2019

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.