LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2019

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible near the shoreline of Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.

Saturday, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible near the shoreline of Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.

Sunday, partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.